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    Gunel Badalova elected Vice President of International Ski Mountaineering Federation

    Individual sports
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 16:29
    Gunel Badalova elected Vice President of International Ski Mountaineering Federation

    The International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) held its Plenary Assembly in Zakopane, Poland, on October 17, Report informs.

    Gunel Badalova, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, represented Azerbaijan at the assembly. Elections for the federation's President and Vice President were conducted as part of the event, resulting in Badalova's election as ISMF Vice President.

    This election not only strengthens Azerbaijan's representation in international sports organisations but also creates new opportunities to showcase the country's efforts to develop winter sports on the international stage.

    At the same time, high-level representation within the ISMF is important for expanding international cooperation in ski mountaineering, learning from best practices, and strengthening the integration of Azerbaijani athletes and specialists into the international sporting community.

    International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) Gunel Badalova
    Photo
    Günel Bədəlova Beynəlxalq Xizək Alpinizmi Federasiyasının vitse-prezidenti seçilib
    Photo
    Генсек Федерации зимних видов спорта Азербайджана избрана вице-президентом ISMF
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