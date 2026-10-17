Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
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    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises

    Military
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 15:50
    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises

    Training flights have been conducted within the next phase of the Falcons Meet – 2026 joint tactical flight exercise held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as aviation assets and air defence systems from both countries, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    During the flights, military personnel performed complex aerobatic manoeuvres and demonstrated their practical skills in airborne coordination and the execution of combat tasks.

    The military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism and carried out their assigned tasks with precision.

    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD) Tactical flight exercise United Arab Emirates (UAE)
    Video
    Azərbaycan və BƏƏ hərbi pilotları birgə təlimdə döyüş tapşırıqlarını dəqiqliklə yerinə yetiriblər
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    Военные летчики Азербайджана и ОАЭ успешно выполнили задачи в рамках совместных учений
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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