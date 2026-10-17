Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises
Military
- 17 October, 2026
- 15:50
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Training flights have been conducted within the next phase of the Falcons Meet – 2026 joint tactical flight exercise held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as aviation assets and air defence systems from both countries, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the flights, military personnel performed complex aerobatic manoeuvres and demonstrated their practical skills in airborne coordination and the execution of combat tasks.
The military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism and carried out their assigned tasks with precision.
Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises
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