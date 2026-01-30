Report News Agency opens Balkan bureau
Media
- 30 January, 2026
- 15:15
Report News Agency has launched a Balkan bureau in Serbia, which will cover events in the countries of the Balkan region.
The bureau is located in the Serbian capital, Belgrade. Sayad Hasanli will serve as the agency's special correspondent at the new office.
The Balkan bureau is the ninth foreign office of Report. The agency currently also has offices in the United States, France, Belgium, Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.
Report News Agency has been operating since 2014 and is part of the Global Media Group.
