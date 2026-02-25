President Ilham Aliyev inspected reconstruction progress in Khojavend town, met with town and village residents
Domestic policy
- 25 February, 2026
- 16:23
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva reviewed the reconstruction progress in Khojavend town on February 25, Report informs.
Later, the head of state, the First Lady, and their daughter met with residents of Khojavend town and Khojavend village.
