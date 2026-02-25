Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    President Ilham Aliyev inspected reconstruction progress in Khojavend town, met with town and village residents

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva reviewed the reconstruction progress in Khojavend town on February 25, Report informs.

    Later, the head of state, the First Lady, and their daughter met with residents of Khojavend town and Khojavend village.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Xocavənd şəhərində görülmüş işlərlə tanış olub, şəhər və kənd sakinləri ilə görüşüb
    Ильхам Алиев ознакомился с проделанными в городе Ходжавенд работами, встретился с жителями

