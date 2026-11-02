Samsung lost over 19% of tablet market share in Azerbaijan in 3 months

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In October 2026, Samsung commanded a 63.01% share of the tablet market in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Statcounter.

According to the latest data, this represents a monthly drop of 7.23 percentage points compared to September, while increasing by 23.24 percentage points year-on-year.

The tech giant's market share has been shrinking for three consecutive months, recording a total decline of 19.4% throughout the August-October period.

Claiming the second spot, Apple reached a 16.32% market share, achieving a monthly boost of 3.77 percentage points despite an annual decrease of 13.24 percentage points.

Taking the third position, Xiaomi captured 7.41% of the market, which represents a monthly increase of 1.56 percentage points and a yearly drop of 6.94 percentage points.

Occupying the subsequent ranks, lesser-known brands accounted for a 3.84% share, seeing a monthly growth of 2.11 percentage points while experiencing a 2.45 percentage point decline year-over-year.