Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Samsung lost over 19% of tablet market share in Azerbaijan in 3 months

    ICT
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 11:24
    Samsung lost over 19% of tablet market share in Azerbaijan in 3 months

    In October 2026, Samsung commanded a 63.01% share of the tablet market in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Statcounter.

    According to the latest data, this represents a monthly drop of 7.23 percentage points compared to September, while increasing by 23.24 percentage points year-on-year.

    The tech giant's market share has been shrinking for three consecutive months, recording a total decline of 19.4% throughout the August-October period.

    Claiming the second spot, Apple reached a 16.32% market share, achieving a monthly boost of 3.77 percentage points despite an annual decrease of 13.24 percentage points.

    Taking the third position, Xiaomi captured 7.41% of the market, which represents a monthly increase of 1.56 percentage points and a yearly drop of 6.94 percentage points.

    Occupying the subsequent ranks, lesser-known brands accounted for a 3.84% share, seeing a monthly growth of 2.11 percentage points while experiencing a 2.45 percentage point decline year-over-year.

    Azerbaijan’s mobile device market tablet market Statcounter
    "Samsung" son 3 ayda Azərbaycanın planşet bazarındakı payının 19 %-dən çoxunu itirib
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:01
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day
    Foreign policy
    12:54
    Photo
    Azerbaijan neutralizes drones detected along its state border
    Incident
    12:53
    Swedish envoy mulls development of bilateral co-op with Elchin Amirbayov
    Foreign policy
    12:44
    IDF: 4 more Hamas operatives killed in recent Gaza strikes
    Other countries
    12:40
    ChatGPT's market share in Azerbaijan falls 29%
    ICT
    12:34
    New Japanese ambassador outlines priorities for strengthening ties with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    12:24
    Mher Grigoryan: Yerevan hopes to resume border delimitation with Azerbaijan soon
    Region
    12:23
    Nearly 1 billion barrels drained from global oil inventories, ADNOC CEO says
    Energy
    12:13
    Armenians relocated to Western Azerbaijan seized monuments belonging to our ancestors, WAC chairman says
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed