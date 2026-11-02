Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Media and Broadcasting Council urges media to cite official sources in reports on President

    Foreign policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 12:05
    Media and Broadcasting Council urges media to cite official sources in reports on President

    Attributing statements that a head of state has never made to him and presenting them as an official position is a blatant example of disinformation aimed at misleading the public, Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council said in a statement, according to Report.

    The statement notes that false remarks attributed to the President of Azerbaijan are being circulated on Turkish-language social media platforms.

    "We reiterate that the primary and official sources of information about the speeches, statements and activities of the President of Azerbaijan are his official website and social media accounts. Any information on this subject must be based on these sources when being prepared and disseminated. Statements and opinions published on other platforms must not be attributed to the head of state without confirmation from official sources.

    "The Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan calls on media organizations and social media users to act responsibly when verifying the accuracy of information, check details against official sources before publication, and refrain from spreading disinformation," the statement said.

    The social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev can be accessed here.

    Ilham Aliyev Combating disinformation Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council
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