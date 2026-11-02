Pashazada: Forced suspension of Qaziyats was bitter consequence of deportations

The purposeful displacement of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands in Western Azerbaijan – one of the bitter consequences of the ethnic cleansing and deportations was also the forced suspension of the activities of the Qaziyats, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), Report informs.

Speaking at the presentation of the book "History of the Irevan Qaziyat," he noted that among the historically significant decisions made by President Ilham Aliyev with wise foresight, the creation of the Western Azerbaijan Community is of special importance:

"This decision became yet another embodiment of his political greatness and Azerbaijan's growing power. Under such circumstances, the restoration of the activities of the historic Irevan Qaziyat of the Caucasus Muslims Board became a historical necessity, a demand of the time. With the intention of reviving the spiritual pillar of our national existence in Western Azerbaijan, the Council of Qazis of the Caucasus Muslims Board restored the Irevan Qaziyat in Western Azerbaijan. The Caucasus Muslims Board, which is the historical-Islamic religious center of the region, as the heir to the traditional spiritual heritage based on centuries, is carrying out the mission of a religious-spiritual center by referring to its historical roots."

Pashazada said that the CMB always keeps the advocacy work related to Western Azerbaijan in focus as a priority and essential component of its activities:

"In accordance with the interests of our state and people, we demonstrate support for the policy of returning our compatriots deported from Armenia to their homelands. With this intention, the Caucasus Muslims Board, in cooperation with the Western Azerbaijan Community, has published a book in the Azerbaijani and English languages consisting of documentary materials titled 'History of the Irevan Qaziyat'. We present this valuable book to you with great pride and honor."

According to him, the main source base of the materials included in the book is the documents available in the archive of the CMB:

"Along with our archive documents, this book, prepared on the basis of sources and historical materials obtained from the state archives of Azerbaijan, Georgia (Tbilisi), the Republic of Türkiye (Istanbul), and Russia (St. Petersburg), has a special value from a scientific and socio-political point of view."