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The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has issued monthly information about humanitarian demining operations carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs.

Thus, 180 anti-tank mines, 799 anti-personnel mines, and 3,070 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in October 2026.

Also, 4,898.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines during the month.

The demining operations were executed by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), and five local organizations and one NGO.

These operations covered the areas of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.