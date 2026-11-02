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    Armenians relocated to Western Azerbaijan seized monuments belonging to our ancestors, WAC chairman says

    Domestic policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 12:13
    Armenians relocated to Western Azerbaijan seized monuments belonging to our ancestors, WAC chairman says

    Armenians, who were resettled en masse to Western Azerbaijan following the Russian occupation, seized non-Muslim religious monuments belonging to our ancestors in these lands, Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC), said at the presentation of the book "History of the Iravan Qaziyat," Report informs.

    According to him, during the ethnic cleansing in the historical lands of Azerbaijan, Armenians attempted to destroy traces of the Azerbaijani presence by demolishing mosques, shrines, places of pilgrimage, and cemeteries.

    Alakbarli stated that Armenia still does not recognize the right to return of compatriots expelled from Western Azerbaijan between 1987 and 1991, calling the country's leadership insincere in peace negotiations.

    He also noted that the book explores the history of religious institutions in Western Azerbaijan, the activities of the Iravan Qaziyat, the religious policy of Tsarist Russia in the South Caucasus, as well as the restoration of the qaziyat and the preservation of religious and cultural heritage during Azerbaijan's independence.

    According to Alakbarli, under the pretext of restoration, Armenians transformed religious monuments into Armenian Gregorian churches and subsequently claimed ancient origins on these lands. The book also highlights the history of the Spiritual Board of Muslims of the South Caucasus and the activities of the Iravan Qaziyat during the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and Soviet rule.

    Aziz Alakbarli Western Azerbaijan
    Əziz Ələkbərli: Qərbi Azərbaycana köçürülən ermənilər əcdadlarımıza məxsus dini abidələri ələ keçiriblər
    Азиз Алекберли: Армяне захватывали религиозные памятники на территории Западного Азербайджана
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