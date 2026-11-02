Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Nearly 1 billion barrels drained from global oil inventories, ADNOC CEO says

    Energy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 12:23
    Nearly 1 billion barrels drained from global oil inventories, ADNOC CEO says

    Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), says the world's energy buffers have eroded since the launch of the US-Israel war on Iran with nearly one billion barrels of oil drained from global inventories, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

    Al-Jaber told an energy conference in Abu Dhabi that shipping and logistics costs have surged to more than 30 percent of the cost of a barrel of oil, compared with 5 percent before the war.

    He added that diesel stocks in some markets have fallen to 35-year lows for this time of year.

    "This new reality means we need expanded strategic storage and flexible refining capacity closer to consumer markets," he said.

    Global oil reserves Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Escalation in Middle East
    Глава ADNOC: Мировые запасы нефти сократились почти на 1 млрд баррелей
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