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    Azerbaijani Deaflympic karatekas claim three gold medals at European Championship

    Individual sports
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 11:56
    Azerbaijani Deaflympic karatekas claim three gold medals at European Championship

    Azerbaijani Deaflympic athletes have triumphantly secured three gold medals at the Shotokan Karate European Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria, the Deaflympic Committee of Azerbaijan told Report.

    Competing under the WSF version, Aytan Gadirova (kata), Hikmat Aghayev (+18 age category, 60 kg, kumite), and Elmin Huseynli (75 kg) all successfully reached the highest step of the podium.

    Azerbaijani Deaflympic karatekas claim three gold medals at European Championship
    Azerbaijani Deaflympic karatekas claim three gold medals at European Championship
    Azerbaijani Deaflympic karatekas claim three gold medals at European Championship

    European Championships karate National Deaflympic Committee of Azerbaijan Gold medal
    Photo
    Azərbaycan deflimpiyaçıları Avropa çempionatında 3 qızıl medal qazanıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские дефлимпийцы завоевали 3 золота на ЧЕ по Шотокан каратэ
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