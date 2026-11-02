Azerbaijani Deaflympic karatekas claim three gold medals at European Championship
Individual sports
- 02 November, 2026
- 11:56
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani Deaflympic athletes have triumphantly secured three gold medals at the Shotokan Karate European Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria, the Deaflympic Committee of Azerbaijan told Report.
Competing under the WSF version, Aytan Gadirova (kata), Hikmat Aghayev (+18 age category, 60 kg, kumite), and Elmin Huseynli (75 kg) all successfully reached the highest step of the podium.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
13:01
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory DayForeign policy
12:54
Photo
Azerbaijan neutralizes drones detected along its state borderIncident
12:53
Swedish envoy mulls development of bilateral co-op with Elchin AmirbayovForeign policy
12:44
IDF: 4 more Hamas operatives killed in recent Gaza strikesOther countries
12:40
ChatGPT's market share in Azerbaijan falls 29%ICT
12:34
New Japanese ambassador outlines priorities for strengthening ties with AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:24
Mher Grigoryan: Yerevan hopes to resume border delimitation with Azerbaijan soonRegion
12:23
Nearly 1 billion barrels drained from global oil inventories, ADNOC CEO saysEnergy
12:13
Armenians relocated to Western Azerbaijan seized monuments belonging to our ancestors, WAC chairman saysDomestic policy