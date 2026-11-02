Azerbaijani Deaflympic karatekas claim three gold medals at European Championship

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Azerbaijani Deaflympic athletes have triumphantly secured three gold medals at the Shotokan Karate European Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria, the Deaflympic Committee of Azerbaijan told Report.

Competing under the WSF version, Aytan Gadirova (kata), Hikmat Aghayev (+18 age category, 60 kg, kumite), and Elmin Huseynli (75 kg) all successfully reached the highest step of the podium.