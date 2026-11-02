Caucasus Muslims Office to continue promoting truth about Western Azerbaijan globally

The Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) will continue its work to spread the truth about Western Azerbaijan in the international arena, Chairman of the CMO Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada said at the presentation of the book "History of the Iravan Qaziyat," Report informs.

According to him, unlike the Armenian church, which tries to distort history amid news of the restoration of the Iravan Qaziyat, the Azerbaijani side relies exclusively on real historical facts.

"We assert our moral rights and will make every effort to restore the religious and spiritual heritage of our compatriots, creating a fundamental basis for their return to their historical lands. The believers of Azerbaijan consistently support the course of the state and its leadership, and the strengthening of civic unity allows us to reliably protect national interests and spiritual values from any external interference," the head of the CMO emphasized.