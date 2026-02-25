Fuat Oktay: Genocides like Khojaly must not be forgotten
- 25 February, 2026
- 16:02
Tomorrow marks another anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, and such horrific events as massacres must never be forgotten, Fuat Oktay, chairman of the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, said while answering journalists' questions in Baku, Report informs.
He emphasized the unacceptability of those who committed massacres against Turks in the past subsequently spreading claims that "Turks committed massacres" and pushing for the adoption of corresponding resolutions in parliaments across various countries.
Fuat Oktay expressed satisfaction that Armenia is currently taking a different approach.
