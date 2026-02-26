Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Leyla Aliyeva meets Patriotic War veteran Ravan Azizov

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 20:35
    Leyla Aliyeva meets Patriotic War veteran Ravan Azizov

    Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, met with Ravan Azizov, a veteran of the Patriotic War, and shared a post about the meeting on social media.

    Report presents the post:

    Leyla Aliyeva Patriotic War war veteran
    Leyla Əliyeva Vətən müharibəsi qazisi Rəvan Əzizovla görüşüb
    Лейла Алиева встретилась с ветераном Отечественной войны

    Latest News

    21:18

    Polish, Armenian PMs discuss Yerevan–Baku peace process

    Foreign policy
    21:10

    EU extends sanctions on Belarus

    Other countries
    21:00

    Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:51

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UN: Accountability for Khojaly genocide is undeniable

    Foreign policy
    20:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council adopts decisions to improve business environment

    Business
    20:35

    Leyla Aliyeva meets Patriotic War veteran Ravan Azizov

    Domestic policy
    20:30
    Photo

    Khojaly genocide victims commemorated at The Hague's Grote Kerk

    Foreign policy
    20:17

    Ilham Aliyev: We must and will always be strong so that such tragedies do not happen again

    Domestic policy
    20:11

    Ilham Aliyev: Anyone in the way of our determination will be crushed

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed