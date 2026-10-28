Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azeri Light crude drops to $122.49 per barrel

    Energy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 09:41
    Azeri Light crude drops to $122.49 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $5.11, or 4%, to $122.49 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $119.52 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis dropped by $4.28, or 3.68%, to $112.12 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 122 dollara düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти снизилась до $122,49 за баррель
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    09:41
    Azeri Light crude drops to $122.49 per barrel
    Energy
    09:37
    Azerbaijan to face Chile in next FIFA U-15 World Cup match in Baku
    Football
    09:33
    Kim Jong Un calls on army units to maintain full combat readiness
    Other countries
    09:16
    CBA currency exchange rates (28.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:10
    Trump expects to meet with Putin, Zelenskyy soon
    Other countries
    08:52
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2026)
    Finance
    08:35
    6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu coast
    Other countries
    08:21
    Photo
    Azerbaijani wrestlers return home after successful World Championships campaign
    Team sports
    08:10
    US military spending on Iran operation tops $47 billion
    Other countries
    All News Feed