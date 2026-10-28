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    Kim Jong Un calls on army units to maintain full combat readiness

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 09:33
    Kim Jong Un calls on army units to maintain full combat readiness

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on company commanders of the Korean People's Army (KPA) to ensure their units maintain full combat readiness through continuous and intensive training.

    According to Report, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim made the remarks during a meeting with participants of the 3rd Conference of KPA Company Commanders.

    "The primary revolutionary duty of company commanders is to ensure the full combat readiness of their units. The main way to fulfill this task is through continuous and intensive training," he stressed.

    According to Kim Jong Un, commanders should build units distinguished by high combat capability, strong revolutionary convictions and a spirit of patriotism.

    The North Korean leader noted that the results of this work would be the main indicator of commanders' professionalism and organizational abilities.

    Kim Jong Un combat readiness North Korea
    Kim Çen In ordu bölmələrini müharibəyə tam hazır olmağa çağırıb
    Ким Чен Ын потребовал обеспечить полную боеготовность армии КНДР
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