Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan to face Chile in next FIFA U-15 World Cup match in Baku

    Football
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 09:37
    Azerbaijan to face Chile in next FIFA U-15 World Cup match in Baku

    Azerbaijan will play another match at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan, coached by Famil Khalilov, will face Chile in the Round of 32 of Division C, which determines the teams finishing 65th to 96th.

    The match will kick off at 11:30 at Pitch 7B of the Govsan Sports Complex.

    The winner will face the winner of the Belarus-Gibraltar match in the next round, while the losing team will play the side defeated in that fixture.

    Azerbaijan advanced to Division C after finishing third in Group AF with nine points. Khalilov"s side defeated Timor-Leste 6-0, Andorra 1-0 and Israel 3-1, but lost to Australia 1-3 and Haiti 0-4.

    Teams from 189 FIFA member associations are taking part in the tournament, which features around 1,000 matches.

    The FIFA U-15 World Cup will conclude on October 30. All matches are being played at the Govsan Sports Complex, while the final will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Azərbaycan millisi Bakıda təşkil olunan U-15 dünya çempionatında növbəti matçını keçirəcək
    Сборная Азербайджана проведет очередной матч на ЧМ FIFA U-15 в Баку
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