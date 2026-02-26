The slaughter committed in Khojaly has been condemned internationally as an egregious violation of international law, amounting to a crime against humanity or an act of genocide, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN wrote on X, Report informs.

"Accountability is undeniable and must be an inevitable consequence of the offences committed. Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to ensure justice and to build, strengthen and sustain peace and stability in the region," reads the post.

A press release issued by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide provided detailed information about the atrocities and barbarism committed by Armenia.