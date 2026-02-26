Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation
Foreign policy
26 February, 2026
- 21:00
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and Berlian Helmy, Indonesia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, discussed strategies for strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Embassy of Indonesia in Baku posted on Instagram, Report informs.
"During the meeting, strategies for enhancing cooperation between Indonesia and Azerbaijan, cooperation mechanisms, as well as proposals for promising joint projects were discussed," reads the post.
