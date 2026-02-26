Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 21:00
    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and Berlian Helmy, Indonesia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, discussed strategies for strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Embassy of Indonesia in Baku posted on Instagram, Report informs.

    "During the meeting, strategies for enhancing cooperation between Indonesia and Azerbaijan, cooperation mechanisms, as well as proposals for promising joint projects were discussed," reads the post.

    Azərbaycan və İndoneziya əməkdaşlığın gücləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Индонезия обсудили укрепление сотрудничества

