British Embassy: Armenia–Azerbaijan normalization key to lasting peace

The UK's position on the South Caucasus region remains clear and unchanged, according to the statement by the British Embassy in Baku, Report informs.

It was noted that the UK recognizes Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity:

"We have received a number of enquiries regarding this week's parliamentary hearing in the House of Commons. We understand there is significant interest in this matter, and we want to be clear about how the UK system works.

The British Embassy Baku represents His Majesty's Government and communicates the UK Government's foreign policy positions. The Embassy does not speak on behalf of the UK Parliament, which is a separate and independent branch of the UK's constitutional system.

Parliament operates independently of the Government, and its hearings, debates, and inquiries reflect the views of individual Members of Parliament or parliamentary committees, not the policy of His Majesty's Government.

It would therefore not be appropriate for the Embassy to comment on the content or conduct of parliamentary proceedings. All enquiries should be directed to the UK Parliament via www.parliament.uk.

The UK Government's position on the South Caucasus is clear and unchanged: we recognise Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we support the ongoing normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as the path to a lasting and peaceful settlement," reads the statement.