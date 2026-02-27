Official luncheon hosted in honor of Prime Minister of Ethiopia
Foreign policy
- 27 February, 2026
- 20:26
On February 27, an official luncheon was given in honor of Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali and First Lady Zinash Tayachew on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Report informs.
Latest News
21:03
Ethiopian PM visits AI Academy in BakuForeign policy
20:41
Photo
Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani bordersRegion
20:29
Photo
Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan meets with President-Designate of COP32Domestic policy
20:26
Official luncheon hosted in honor of Prime Minister of EthiopiaForeign policy
20:22
Photo
Baku and Ashgabat discuss expanding trade and economic cooperationForeign policy
20:06
Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to IranRegion
19:53
Ethiopian Prime Minister visits Sangachal oil terminalForeign policy
19:49
Photo
Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plantEnergy
19:43