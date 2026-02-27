Official luncheon hosted in honor of Prime Minister of Ethiopia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 20:26
    On February 27, an official luncheon was given in honor of Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali and First Lady Zinash Tayachew on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Report informs.

    Efiopiyanın Baş nazirinin şərəfinə rəsmi nahar verilib
    В честь премьер-министра Эфиопии дан официальный обед

