The new format of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku has received unanimous approval from participants and fans, Head of FIFA's Global Football Development Department Arsene Wenger stated, Report informs.

According to the expert, reducing the number of players on the pitch has given the matches high dynamics.

"This tournament has left no one indifferent. The 8x8 format (instead of the traditional 11x11 - ed.) eliminates slow-paced play: as soon as a team gains possession of the ball, it can immediately create a dangerous attack. The intensity of the game and the dedication of the players make the spectacle extremely fascinating for the spectators," Wenger emphasized.