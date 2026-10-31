Azerbaijan welcomes nomination of OSCE SecGen for UN chief post

Azerbaijan welcomes the initiative to nominate OSCE Secretary General, Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu, for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said in response to a media inquiry, Report informs.

"We emphasize the importance of an election process based on the candidates' professional qualities, their international and diplomatic experience, impartiality, and ability to forge consensus among member states, guided by the principles and goals of the UN Charter.

We believe that as a result of ongoing consultations and constructive dialogue among member states, an appropriate decision will be made that will strengthen the UN's ability to respond more effectively to contemporary global challenges," Hajizada noted.