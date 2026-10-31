Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Spain's U-15 World Cup title won in Baku to be remembered for life, coach says

    Football
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 16:06
    Spain's U-15 World Cup title won in Baku to be remembered for life, coach says

    Players of the Spanish national team will remember the U-15 World Cup title won in Baku for the rest of their lives, the team's head coach David Gordo stated in an interview with FIFA, Report informs.

    The Spanish specialist noted that the tournament provided an invaluable experience for the young athletes.

    "Even if they become world champions or Olympic champions in the future, they will always remember this day. FIFA should continue to support this format and tournament, as this experience is invaluable for football players from all over the world," he said.

    The head coach attributed the main strength of his team to the young players' desire to become professional footballers.

    "All coaches working with youth football in Spain do an excellent job. When players come to the national team, they are already at a high level, which significantly simplifies our work," he emphasized.

    The Spanish national team defeated the Czech Republic in the final with a score of 3:0 to become the winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)
    David Qordo: "Futbolçular Bakıda qazandıqları çempionluğu ömürləri boyu xatırlayacaqlar"
    Давид Гордо: Футболисты будут всю жизнь помнить завоеванный в Баку титул
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