Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem value nears $600M
ICT
- 31 October, 2026
- 16:31
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The total value of Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem is approaching $600 million, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at the final event of the "Startup School 4: Five Continents – 500 Startups" innovation program held by the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal, Report informs.
According to him, the ecosystem consists of 161 startups. "Over the past year, Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem has grown by more than 7%, ranking 81st globally. This indicates that we have the potential for faster development."
Azərbaycanın startap ekosisteminin ümumi dəyəri açıqlanıb
Вусал Гасымлы: Общая стоимость стартап-экосистемы Азербайджана приближается к $600 млн
Latest News
17:26
Sustainable energy supply vital for startup ecosystem formation, official saysEnergy
17:07
Azerbaijan expanding use of AI for research, workforce developmentICT
16:49
Azerbaijan welcomes nomination of OSCE SecGen for UN chief postForeign policy
16:31
Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem value nears $600MICT
16:06
Spain's U-15 World Cup title won in Baku to be remembered for life, coach saysFootball
15:45
New format of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku praised by FIFA's Arsene WengerFootball
15:36
Khamenei orders army to implement 'immediate response without geographical limitations' to any threatOther countries
15:12
Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers reach World Championship semifinals in AstanaIndividual sports
14:56
Photo
Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in TashkentForeign policy