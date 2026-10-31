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    Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem value nears $600M

    ICT
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem value nears $600M

    The total value of Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem is approaching $600 million, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at the final event of the "Startup School 4: Five Continents – 500 Startups" innovation program held by the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal, Report informs.

    According to him, the ecosystem consists of 161 startups. "Over the past year, Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem has grown by more than 7%, ranking 81st globally. This indicates that we have the potential for faster development."

    Vusal Gasimli
    Azərbaycanın startap ekosisteminin ümumi dəyəri açıqlanıb
    Вусал Гасымлы: Общая стоимость стартап-экосистемы Азербайджана приближается к $600 млн
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