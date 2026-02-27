Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Region
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 20:06
    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has advised its citizens to temporarily refrain from traveling to Iran due to ongoing tensions surrounding the country, Report informs.

    The ministry noted that Kazakhstanis should avoid visiting Iran until the situation stabilizes.

    Kazakhstan citizens currently in Iran are advised to leave the country if possible, observe heightened security measures, exercise vigilance, monitor the news, and strictly adhere to local government instructions.

    Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Kazakhstanis to carefully plan their trips to Middle Eastern countries, taking into account the current situation and the risk of a sharp escalation.

    Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions in Iran continue to operate as usual.

    Qazaxıstan XİN vətəndaşlarına İrana səfər etməkdən çəkinməyi tövsiyə edib
    МИД Казахстана рекомендовал гражданам временно воздержаться от поездок в Иран

