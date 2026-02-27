Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant

    Energy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 19:49
    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant

    Azerbaijan has agreed with the UAE company Masdar to expedite the commissioning of the region's largest 445 MW Bilasuvar solar power plant, aiming to complete the project by the end of the year.

    Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan, that the issue was discussed at a meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. The parties reviewed the progress of solar and wind energy projects.

    Currently, solar projects with a combined capacity of 760 MW are underway in Bilasuvar and Neftchala, and wind projects with a combined capacity of over 200 MW are underway in Absheron and Garadagh.

    Prospects for exporting green electricity to Europe and developing new energy capacity to meet growing demand were also discussed during the meeting.

    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant
    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant
    Masdar Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant solar power plants
    Photo
    "Biləsuvar" GES-in istismara verilməsi planı üzrə işlərin sürətləndirilməsi razılaşdırılıb
    Photo
    Согласовано ускорение ввода в эксплуатацию крупнейшей в регионе СЭС "Билясувар"

    Latest News

    20:06

    Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran

    Region
    19:53

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits Sangachal oil terminal

    Foreign policy
    19:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant

    Energy
    19:43

    Baku Metro discusses modernization with AIIB and ADB

    Infrastructure
    19:33

    Amy Carlon: US seeking to elevate relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:29

    Azerbaijan appoints New Consul General for Dubai

    Foreign policy
    19:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Central Asia and Russia

    Tourism
    19:13

    Schoolchildren to be taught digital literacy in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    19:02

    Azerbaijan to introduce age restrictions for social media registration

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed