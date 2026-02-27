Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant

Azerbaijan has agreed with the UAE company Masdar to expedite the commissioning of the region's largest 445 MW Bilasuvar solar power plant, aiming to complete the project by the end of the year.

Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan, that the issue was discussed at a meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. The parties reviewed the progress of solar and wind energy projects.

Currently, solar projects with a combined capacity of 760 MW are underway in Bilasuvar and Neftchala, and wind projects with a combined capacity of over 200 MW are underway in Absheron and Garadagh.

Prospects for exporting green electricity to Europe and developing new energy capacity to meet growing demand were also discussed during the meeting.