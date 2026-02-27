Ethiopian PM visits AI Academy in Baku

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali visited the AI ​​Academy during his official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

At the meeting, Digital Development and Transport Minister of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev emphasized that artificial intelligence is a strategic priority in the country's digital transformation agenda. He noted that human capital development and the expansion of technological capabilities are key elements of the national development model.

Tuncay Baghirov, Director General of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence, presented the academy's goals, its main areas of activity, and plans for further development.

The Ethiopian delegation viewed educational programs, specialized courses, and practice-oriented modules.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, sharing knowledge and experience, and developing joint initiatives in this area.