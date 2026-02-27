Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Ethiopian PM visits AI Academy in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 21:03
    Ethiopian PM visits AI Academy in Baku

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali visited the AI ​​Academy during his official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    At the meeting, Digital Development and Transport Minister of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev emphasized that artificial intelligence is a strategic priority in the country's digital transformation agenda. He noted that human capital development and the expansion of technological capabilities are key elements of the national development model.

    Tuncay Baghirov, Director General of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence, presented the academy's goals, its main areas of activity, and plans for further development.

    The Ethiopian delegation viewed educational programs, specialized courses, and practice-oriented modules.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, sharing knowledge and experience, and developing joint initiatives in this area.

    AI Academy Abiy Ahmed Ali
    Photo
    Efiopiyanın Baş naziri "AI Academy" ilə tanış olub
    Премьер Эфиопии побывал в "AI Academy"

    Latest News

    21:03

    Ethiopian PM visits AI Academy in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders

    Region
    20:29
    Photo

    Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan meets with President-Designate of COP32

    Domestic policy
    20:26

    Official luncheon hosted in honor of Prime Minister of Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    20:22
    Photo

    Baku and Ashgabat discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran

    Region
    19:53

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits Sangachal oil terminal

    Foreign policy
    19:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant

    Energy
    19:43

    Baku Metro discusses modernization with AIIB and ADB

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed