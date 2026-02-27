Baku Metro discusses modernization with AIIB and ADB

Baku Metro CJSC discussed the construction on its Green and Purple Lines with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs, citing the joint-stock company.

During the five-day discussions, an exchange of views took place on the second phase of the metro renovation, expansion, and modernization project, construction on the Green and Purple Lines, preparations for the construction of new stations, and next steps.

The company noted that negotiations on financing several metro expansion projects through international loans are ongoing.

Representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Economy, AZCON Holding, and other relevant entities also participated in the meetings.