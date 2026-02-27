Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan meets with President-Designate of COP32

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Domestic policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 20:29
    On February 27, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President-Designate of COP32 Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, Report informs.

    Noting that the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali featured discussions on exchange of experience between the two countries in the field of UN climate conferences (COP), the head of the Presidential Administration affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness for comprehensive cooperation with Ethiopia, following the instructions of the head of state.

    Samir Nuriyev highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts undertaken by the country within the framework of COP29 under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership in organizational, logistics, and communications, emphasizing that the COP29 adopted several landmark decisions.

    Gedion Timothewos Hessebon commended the excellent organization of COP29 by Azerbaijan, adding that the country has managed to leave behind a rich legacy. The Minister expressed Ethiopia's keenness in collaborating with Azerbaijan within the framework of COP32, praising the country's organizational, logistical and substantive support to Ethiopia in this regard.

    The meeting highlighted the importance of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Organization of the Thirty-Second Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP32) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change" signed between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries during the visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to Azerbaijan.

    The parties also exchanged views on the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which is set to take place in Azerbaijan in 2026.

