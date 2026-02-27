Baku and Ashgabat discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

On February 27, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Ahmet Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Report informs.

During the meeting, the parties hailed the steady progress of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan aimed at deepening the friendship and brotherhood, highlighting the significance of high-level and reciprocal visits and contacts. In this regard, the sides positively recalled last year's visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's visit to Azerbaijan, along with outcomes achieved during these visits.

The meeting focused on exploring ways to enhance collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, in line with their strategic partnership, in areas such as trade and the economy, energy, transport and logistics-including cooperation in the Caspian Sea-as well as in humanitarian and cultural spheres, with future prospects thoroughly discussed.

The officials emphasized the crucial role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation in advancing Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations. The parties underscored the significance of last year's Turkmenistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan and this year's Azerbaijani Culture Days in Turkmenistan, as well as the need to promote shared cultural traditions such as carpet weaving and equestrian sports.

Simultaneously, the parties exchanged views on current regional and international issues, underscoring the significance of further strengthening interaction through multilateral platforms. They also expressed a shared view that the historically established bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the peoples will further develop on the basis of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan partnership relations.

The meeting also included discussions on other bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual interest.

On the same day, another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held.

The consultations were co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov and Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov.