President's accounts feature video of FIFA U-15 event in Baku
Football
- 25 October, 2026
- 01:24
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the U-15 Football World Cup and Festival in Baku.
Report informs that footage of the event prepared by the Presidential Press Service was shared on the head of state's social media accounts.
President's accounts feature video of FIFA U-15 event in Baku
Video
В аккаунтах президента в соцсетях размещен видеоролик с открытия FIFA U-15 в Баку
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