Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    President's accounts feature video of FIFA U-15 event in Baku

    Football
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 01:24
    President's accounts feature video of FIFA U-15 event in Baku

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the U-15 Football World Cup and Festival in Baku.

    Report informs that footage of the event prepared by the Presidential Press Service was shared on the head of state's social media accounts.

    President's accounts feature video of FIFA U-15 event in Baku

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Bakıda keçirilən FIFA U-15 ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
    В аккаунтах президента в соцсетях размещен видеоролик с открытия FIFA U-15 в Баку
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