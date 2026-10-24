Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener

    Football
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 22:04
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener

    Azerbaijan beat Timor-Leste 6–0 in its opening match at the U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

    Report informs that the team, coached by Famil Khalilov, secured victory at Baku Crystal Hall.

    Mushfig Zamanov and Hasan Mahmadov scored twice each, while Yusif Alizade and Asif Allahverdizade added one goal apiece.

    The U-15 World Cup concludes on October 30. Azerbaijan will face Andorra at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30 on October 25, with both matches taking place on Pitch 10A at the Hovsan Competition Complex.

    The national team will play Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on October 26 on the same pitch.

    All times are GMT+4.

    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener
    Azerbaijan beats Timor-Leste 6–0 in U-15 World Cup opener

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