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    Azerbaijani embassy congratulates wrestlers on reaching world finals

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 22:44
    Azerbaijani embassy congratulates wrestlers on reaching world finals

    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kazakhstan has congratulated wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli and Sanan Suleymanov on reaching the finals of the World Wrestling Championships underway in Kazakhstan.

    Report informs, citing the embassy's post on X, that it praised the athletes' victories and wished them success in their final bouts.

    "Our wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli and Sanan Suleymanov have achieved impressive victories and secured their places in the finals of the World Wrestling Championships, currently taking place in Kazakhstan!" the embassy wrote.

    "We wish both athletes the very best of luck in their final bouts and every success in bringing home gold medals for Azerbaijan!"

    Azerbaijani wrestler World Wrestling Championships Kazakhstan
    Azərbaycanın Qazaxıstandakı səfirliyi finala yüksələn güləşçilərimizə uğurlar arzulayıb
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