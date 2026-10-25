Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Gubadli's liberation

    Domestic policy
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 00:12
    Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Gubadli's liberation

    Today marks six years since the liberation of Azerbaijan's city of Gubadli from occupation.

    Report recalls that on October 25, 2020, the victorious Azerbaijani Army liberated Gubadli, proudly raising the country's tricolour flag there after nearly 30 years.

    On October 25, 2020, Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of several villages in the Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, as well as the city of Gubadli.

    A total of 5,867 service members who demonstrated personal bravery and valour during combat operations to liberate Gubadli district were awarded the "For the Liberation of Gubadli" medal.

    Gubadli district was established in 1933, with the village of Gubadli as its centre. It was abolished in 1963 and its territory merged with Zangilan district, before being re-established as a separate district in 1964. Gubadli was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces on August 31, 1993. Its administrative divisions comprise one city, 93 villages and 31 administrative territorial units.

    Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, October 25 is observed as Gubadli City Day.

    Gubadli Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Qubadlı şəhərinin işğaldan azad olunmasından 6 il ötür
    Минуло шесть лет со дня освобождения города Губадлы
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