Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach world championship finals
Individual sports
- 24 October, 2026
- 22:19
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Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli and Sanan Suleymanov have reached the finals at the world championships in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.
Report informs that Azizli, competing in the 55 kg category, and Suleymanov, competing at 77 kg, advanced on the opening day of the competition.
Murad Mammadov (60 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) lost in the quarterfinals.
The tournament concludes on November 1.
Dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın iki güləşçisi finala vəsiqə qazanıb
Чемпионат мира: Два азербайджанских борца вышли в финал
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