Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach world championship finals

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Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli and Sanan Suleymanov have reached the finals at the world championships in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

Report informs that Azizli, competing in the 55 kg category, and Suleymanov, competing at 77 kg, advanced on the opening day of the competition.

Murad Mammadov (60 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) lost in the quarterfinals.

The tournament concludes on November 1.