Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach world championship finals

    Individual sports
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 22:19
    Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach world championship finals

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli and Sanan Suleymanov have reached the finals at the world championships in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

    Report informs that Azizli, competing in the 55 kg category, and Suleymanov, competing at 77 kg, advanced on the opening day of the competition.

    Murad Mammadov (60 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) lost in the quarterfinals.

    The tournament concludes on November 1.

    Greco-Roman wrestling Azerbaijani wrestler Kazakhstan
    Dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın iki güləşçisi finala vəsiqə qazanıb
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