Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Olive Festival officially opens at Baku's Seaside National Park

    Domestic policy
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 21:39
    Olive Festival officially opens at Baku's Seaside National Park

    The Olive Festival officially opened at Baku's Seaside National Park on October 24.

    Report informs that Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant Anar Alakbarov, State Tourism Agency Chairman Fuad Naghiyev and Seaside Boulevard Administration Board Chairman Khanlar Aghalarov toured the festival's pavilions.

    The pavilions showcase olives and olive products from various producers.

    The festival aims to promote Azerbaijan's longstanding olive-growing traditions, raise the profile of local producers and support them, and contribute to developing a national brand in the sector.

    The festival, which continues on October 25, also features entertainment programs and concerts by pop stars throughout the day.

    Olive Festival officially opens at Baku's Seaside National Park
    Olive Festival officially opens at Baku's Seaside National Park
    Olive Festival officially opens at Baku's Seaside National Park

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