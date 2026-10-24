Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijani election officials meet Serbian counterparts in Belgrade

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 23:51
    Azerbaijani election officials meet Serbian counterparts in Belgrade

    A delegation led by Mazahir Panahov, chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), has met with Vladimir Dimitrijević, chairman of Serbia's Republic Electoral Commission, in Belgrade.

    Report's Balkan bureau informs that the discussions focused on Serbia's parliamentary elections scheduled for October 25.

    The Azerbaijani CEC delegation arrived in Belgrade this morning.

    The visit aims to observe the snap parliamentary elections and expand international cooperation and exchanges of experience in election administration.

    Under the visit programme, CEC members will review election preparations in Belgrade and observe the organisation and conduct of voting at polling stations on October 25.

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