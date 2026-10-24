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    Lake Urmia's water level stops falling, Iranian officials say

    Ecology
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 23:02
    Lake Urmia's water level stops falling, Iranian officials say

    The decline in Lake Urmia's water level has stopped, according to the basic water resources research department of the Regional Water Company in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

    Report informs, citing ISNA, that the department described the development as hydrologically significant.

    "The halt in the decline of Lake Urmia's water level is a notable hydrological development," the department said.

    It added that this could indicate the lake was responding positively to recent rainfall.

    "The halt in the downward trend in water levels is considered a positive sign for Lake Urmia's condition," it said.

    Lake Urmia has lost more than 90% of its water volume over the past 30 years, leaving it at severe risk of drying up. By late 2025, it had almost entirely turned into a salt flat and faced the threat of disappearing.

    The lake recovered in spring and summer 2026 thanks to record rainfall in the region and water releases from dams. On June 20, it was announced that the lake's water volume had increased eighteenfold.

    Lake Urmia Islamic Republic of Iran
    ISNA: Urmiya gölündə suyun səviyyəsindəki azalma dayanıb
    В Иране заявили, что уровень воды в озере Урмия перестал снижаться
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