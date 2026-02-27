Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders

    Region
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 20:41
    Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders

    Russia and Armenia today discussed issues related to the restoration and construction of the Gyumri-Akhurik-Turkish border and Yeraskh-Azerbaijani border (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) railway infrastructure, Report informs via Armenian media.

    According to the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, talks were held in Yerevan between Armenian Deputy Minister Armen Simonyan and Russian Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev.

    "The parties discussed issues related to the restoration and construction of the Gyumri-Akhurik-Turkish border and Yeraskh-Nakhchivan border railway infrastructure. The current level of cooperation in road and air transport was also discussed, and an agreement was reached to continue contacts," the ministry said.

    Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders
    Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders
    Russia Armenia railways
    Photo
    Rusiya ilə Ermənistan Türkiyə və Azərbaycan sərhədlərinə qədər olan dəmir yolunun bərpasını müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Россия и Армения обсудили восстановление железной дороги к границам Турции и Азербайджана

    Latest News

    21:03

    Ethiopian PM visits AI Academy in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders

    Region
    20:29
    Photo

    Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan meets with President-Designate of COP32

    Domestic policy
    20:26

    Official luncheon hosted in honor of Prime Minister of Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    20:22
    Photo

    Baku and Ashgabat discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran

    Region
    19:53

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits Sangachal oil terminal

    Foreign policy
    19:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant

    Energy
    19:43

    Baku Metro discusses modernization with AIIB and ADB

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed