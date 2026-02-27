Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders

Russia and Armenia today discussed issues related to the restoration and construction of the Gyumri-Akhurik-Turkish border and Yeraskh-Azerbaijani border (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) railway infrastructure, Report informs via Armenian media.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, talks were held in Yerevan between Armenian Deputy Minister Armen Simonyan and Russian Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev.

"The parties discussed issues related to the restoration and construction of the Gyumri-Akhurik-Turkish border and Yeraskh-Nakhchivan border railway infrastructure. The current level of cooperation in road and air transport was also discussed, and an agreement was reached to continue contacts," the ministry said.