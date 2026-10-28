Fed holds rates steady at 3.75%–4%, signals possible further hikes

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The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, keeping its benchmark rate at 3.75%–4% while signaling that further increases could be needed to bring inflation under control.

Report informs, citing Reuters, that the central bank voted 10–2 to leave rates unchanged as it awaited more data on inflation ahead of next week's US midterm elections.

The Federal Open Market Committee said inflation "remains elevated" and that additional information would help determine the policy needed to return it to the central bank's 2% target.

The Fed upgraded its assessment of economic growth from "solid" to "strong," describing investment as robust and job gains as keeping pace with workforce growth.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented, both favoring a quarter-percentage-point rate increase.

The decision followed a quarter-point increase in September. Since then, inflation data has exceeded expectations, raising concerns that price pressures are spreading across the economy.

Investors continue to expect further rate increases beginning in December and extending into 2027, as inflation remains above target and has shown little improvement in recent months.