Azerbaijan, FAO discuss cooperation and future prospects

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Azerbaijan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have discussed their cooperation and prospects for its further development.

Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Hungary shared the information on X.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary Esmira Jafarova paid a courtesy visit to FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu.

The meeting featured a productive exchange of views on the current state of Azerbaijan–FAO cooperation and prospects for its development.