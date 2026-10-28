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    Azerbaijan, FAO discuss cooperation and future prospects

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 22:36
    Azerbaijan, FAO discuss cooperation and future prospects

    Azerbaijan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have discussed their cooperation and prospects for its further development.

    Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Hungary shared the information on X.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary Esmira Jafarova paid a courtesy visit to FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu.

    The meeting featured a productive exchange of views on the current state of Azerbaijan–FAO cooperation and prospects for its development.

    Esmira Jafarova Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
    Azərbaycan ilə FAO arasında əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    В Венгрии обсудили перспективы развития сотрудничества между Азербайджаном и ФАО
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