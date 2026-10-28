Erdoğan, Tokayev discuss bilateral cooperation in Ankara

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Ankara.

Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, that the leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said steps would be taken to expand cooperation across all sectors, particularly trade, investment, energy, transport and the defense industry.

He also invited Tokayev to the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya.