Azerbaijan, Sudan discuss prospects for cultural cooperation
Culture
- 28 October, 2026
- 22:21
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Azerbaijan and Sudan have discussed prospects for cultural cooperation.
Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, that Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Sudan's Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Ismail Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.
Karimli emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue and the importance of expanding international cooperation in this area.
The ministers discussed prospects for cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Sudan, as well as opportunities for cooperation within international platforms.
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