US federal judge Alvin Hellerstein dies at 92

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US federal judge Alvin Hellerstein, who handled cases involving President Donald Trump, former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the September 11 attacks, has died at 92.

Report informs, citing The Associated Press, that Hellerstein died on Wednesday morning surrounded by his family, according to Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

Hellerstein was overseeing the prosecution of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Another judge will now take over their case, with the trial scheduled for June next year.

Appointed to the federal bench by President Bill Clinton in 1998, Hellerstein continued handling a substantial caseload after taking senior status in 2011.

Hellerstein spent more than two decades overseeing lawsuits arising from the September 11, 2001, attacks, including claims involving deaths, injuries and property damage.