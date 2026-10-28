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    Erdoğan, Trump discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

    Region
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 23:28
    Erdoğan, Trump discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

    Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, that the leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.

    Erdoğan said cooperation would be advanced across all sectors to further develop Türkiye–US relations.

    During the call, it was stated that developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen were being closely monitored within the framework of the Mecca Agreement, with efforts underway to resolve the issue through diplomacy.

    Türkiye's readiness to support efforts to revive the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia and bring the war to an end through negotiations was also emphasized.

    Donald Trump Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Ərdoğanla Tramp arasında telefon danışığı olub, qlobal proseslər müzakirə edilib
    Эрдоган и Трамп обсудили региональные и глобальные вопросы
    44 filmi
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