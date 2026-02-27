Azerbaijan proposes restrictions on social networks for children

Azerbaijan has proposed introducing restrictive measures on social networks concerning children, according to the 2025 report of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Report informs.

The document was discussed today at the meeting of the Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that in order to identify and prevent cases promoting violence, continuous monitoring should be carried out on social networks, platforms, and websites most used by children, as well as on TV programs, films, and games.

The Ombudsman suggests identifying situations that may negatively affect children's psychological state, health, and behavior, applying restrictive measures, and making appropriate amendments to legislation.