Pentagon chief makes unannounced visit to Israel
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- 20 October, 2026
- 08:30
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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday, two sources with knowledge told Axios, Report informs.
Details of the talks have not been disclosed.
The unannounced visit comes eight days before Israel's election and amid US-Israeli discussions about potentially resuming major combat operations against Iran.
The meeting with Netanyahu took place at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel, where US refueling planes and fighter jets are deployed, two sources said.
Pentaqon rəhbəri İsrailə gizli səfər edib
Axios: Глава Пентагона тайно посетил Израиль и встретился с Нетаньяху
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