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    Vance opposes Ukraine's NATO membership

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 08:02
    Vance opposes Ukraine's NATO membership

    US Vice President JD Vance has said that Ukraine should not become a member of NATO.

    According to Report, he made the remarks in an interview with the 2WAY portal.

    "Ukraine is not a member of NATO. I do not think it should join the alliance either," the US vice president said.

    JD Vance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ukraine
    Vens Ukraynanın NATO-ya üzvlüyünə qarşı çıxıb
    Вэнс выступил против вступления Украины в НАТО
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