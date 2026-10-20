Vance opposes Ukraine's NATO membership
Other countries
- 20 October, 2026
- 08:02
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
US Vice President JD Vance has said that Ukraine should not become a member of NATO.
According to Report, he made the remarks in an interview with the 2WAY portal.
"Ukraine is not a member of NATO. I do not think it should join the alliance either," the US vice president said.
Latest News
08:18
Trump: US ready to tighten sanctions against RussiaOther countries
08:02
Vance opposes Ukraine's NATO membershipOther countries
07:41
One dead, one injured in shooting at US mosqueOther countries
07:34
Pakistani Army Chief to visit Tehran todayRegion
07:09
Photo
Serbia, Azerbaijan discuss expanding sports cooperationForeign policy
02:31
Six years pass since liberation of ZangilanDomestic policy
02:05
Photo
Azerbaijani ambassador holds series of meetings in UkraineForeign policy
01:59
Photo
Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of TurkmenistanForeign policy
01:54
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva watches performance of Turkmen iconic Galkynysh national equestrian group in Arkadag cityForeign policy