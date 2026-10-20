Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.10.2026)
Finance
- 20 October, 2026
- 09:15
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
109.83
|
- 0.03
|
48.98
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
103.94
|
2.53
|
46.52
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,161.80
|
- 19.30
|
- 179.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,966.03
|
- 36.38
|
3,902.74
|
S&P 500
|
7,690.73
|
31.29
|
845.23
|
Nasdaq
|
26,430.89
|
290.86
|
3,188.90
|
Nikkei
|
64,185.50
|
- 1,138.79
|
13,846.02
|
Dax
|
25,319.77
|
- 302.84
|
829.36
|
FTSE 100
|
10,764.69
|
- 117.21
|
833.31
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,868.05
|
- 88.65
|
- 281.45
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,731.88
|
15.60
|
- 236.96
|
Bist 100
|
11,430.14
|
- 291.58
|
168.62
|
RTS
|
933.55
|
17.67
|
- 180.58
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1234
|
- 0.0005
|
- 0.0511
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3335
|
0.0008
|
- 0.0138
|
JPY/USD
|
158.1600
|
0.1400
|
1.7100
|
RUB/USD
|
82.9299
|
- 0.5612
|
4.1799
|
TRY/USD
|
49.5759
|
0.0525
|
6.6197
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6796
|
- 0.0069
|
- 0.3094
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (20.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (20.10.2026)
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