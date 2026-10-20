Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 09:15
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    109.83

    - 0.03

    48.98

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    103.94

    2.53

    46.52

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,161.80

    - 19.30

    - 179.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,966.03

    - 36.38

    3,902.74

    S&P 500

    7,690.73

    31.29

    845.23

    Nasdaq

    26,430.89

    290.86

    3,188.90

    Nikkei

    64,185.50

    - 1,138.79

    13,846.02

    Dax

    25,319.77

    - 302.84

    829.36

    FTSE 100

    10,764.69

    - 117.21

    833.31

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,868.05

    - 88.65

    - 281.45

    Shanghai Composite

    3,731.88

    15.60

    - 236.96

    Bist 100

    11,430.14

    - 291.58

    168.62

    RTS

    933.55

    17.67

    - 180.58

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1234

    - 0.0005

    - 0.0511

    USD/GBP

    1.3335

    0.0008

    - 0.0138

    JPY/USD

    158.1600

    0.1400

    1.7100

    RUB/USD

    82.9299

    - 0.5612

    4.1799

    TRY/USD

    49.5759

    0.0525

    6.6197

    CNY/USD

    6.6796

    - 0.0069

    - 0.3094
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (20.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (20.10.2026)
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    09:37
    CBA currency exchange rates (20.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:34
    S. Korean company to assist Azerbaijan in digitalization of its railways
    Infrastructure
    09:19
    Photo
    Nicaragua U-15 team first to arrive in Baku for FIFA World Cup
    Football
    09:15
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:08
    UEFA Champions League: Sabah to face Borussia Dortmund today
    Football
    09:01
    At least 14 killed in landslide at illegal gold mine in Colombia
    Other countries
    08:56
    Kazakhstan, Serbia agree on military-technical co-op
    Other countries
    08:44
    Tajikistan, SpaceX discuss expanding cooperation in satellite internet
    Other countries
    08:30
    Pentagon chief makes unannounced visit to Israel
    Other countries
    All News Feed